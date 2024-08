Even parents with children among the gawkers

However, the helpers' work was made more difficult by countless gawkers who, without any sensitivity, followed the battle between life and death up close, with some even capturing the tragic moments on their cell phones. Particularly shocking: many small children were also among the onlookers - and their parents stood by. Manuel Winkel, who was in charge of the water rescue operation, has absolutely no sympathy for this kind of behavior: "When there are so many onlookers on site, it is of course extremely distracting and very stressful for the emergency services. You're supposed to concentrate, you need space - and instead there are people everywhere," he told ORF Vorarlberg.