When it comes to school meals, “the hat is on fire”

Little more than lip service from political parties

Despite the parties paying lip service to how important the issue is to them, a party survey by Zukunft Essen revealed that they hardly want to follow up their words with action. The FPÖ, for example, even admits that the issue has "very low priority" in the next legislative period. The ÖVP is completely silent on the subject. The NEOS are also skeptical when it comes to legally binding minimum standards for school meals. Only the SPÖ and the Greens have vowed to bring about an improvement.