Fritzi’s Theater has been playing for the good for years

We have also supported the Seebach summer care program and collected donations for little Emely from Möllbrücke, who suffers from the rare Sturge-Weber syndrome. "This year we have seven members on the stage, with three brand new faces!" The small association is currently in the middle of rehearsals for its new play "Sozial normal", which will soon be performed at the "Zebra". For their commitment, the theater group was nominated for the "Krone" Herzensmensch campaign!