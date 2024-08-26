Party deep into the night after historic gold

The 18:17 to win gold - even without Austria's best Matthias Linortner (Achilles tendon tear) - was not only the first domestic medal in 3x3 history, but also the first Austrian precious metal at a major event in an Olympic team sport since the women's handball team won bronze at the 1999 World Championships. The last men's medal was won by Austria's footballers at the 1954 World Championships. "It's amazing what we've all achieved," said Blazan jubilantly. "We have to realize that first." Perhaps the gold party lasted well into the night. "Now everyone can really celebrate and do what they want," laughed final top scorer Kaltenbrunner (8), who set off with the team "spontaneously".