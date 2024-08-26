We are European champions
Party deep into the night after historic gold
Austria's men were crowned 3x3 European champions for the first time. At their home tournament in the Prater, they beat Serbia 18:17 in the final. After the historic gold medal, the celebrations continued deep into the night.
The fans were swept off their seats, the players threw their arms around each other's necks and celebrated in disbelief to standing ovations - Austria's 3x3 basketball players made domestic sporting history yesterday, crowning themselves European champions in the Prater! "It's a dream come true," beamed Nico Kaltenbrunner, who was also honored as European Championship MVP.
After a final that was not for the faint-hearted. The quartet of Kaltenbrunner, Toni Blazan, Enis Murati and Fabio Söhnel, who had "returned" from martial arts, delivered an intense and emotional fight to defending champion Serbia in a sold-out crowd of 4,000 fans - MMA fighter Aleks Rakic also made an appearance. After guest superstar Stojacic missed the final throw, all the dams burst.
The 18:17 to win gold - even without Austria's best Matthias Linortner (Achilles tendon tear) - was not only the first domestic medal in 3x3 history, but also the first Austrian precious metal at a major event in an Olympic team sport since the women's handball team won bronze at the 1999 World Championships. The last men's medal was won by Austria's footballers at the 1954 World Championships. "It's amazing what we've all achieved," said Blazan jubilantly. "We have to realize that first." Perhaps the gold party lasted well into the night. "Now everyone can really celebrate and do what they want," laughed final top scorer Kaltenbrunner (8), who set off with the team "spontaneously".
Wheelchair men top
The red-white-red jubilant day had already been heralded by the Austrian wheelchair basketball team. They also won gold at the first European Championships in history - thanks to a 15-14 victory over Poland in the final.
