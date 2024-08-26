Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Kirchler with plain text

Altach bomber Santos causes trouble in the Rheindorf

Nachrichten
26.08.2024 07:25

There have been rumors about Gustavo Santos for some time now. Apparently, his advisors are trying to make the Brazilian interesting for other clubs. "I have to think about myself now, it would be an ideal time for a transfer. I have a few offers and will talk to the club," Santos said on Sky.

comment0 Kommentare

Of course, sporting director Roland Kirchler doesn't want to know anything about that: "Gustavo signed a contract for two years a year ago with an option for a further year. This contract must now be honored. We are not thinking of giving him up. And we still haven't received any offers for him."

Roland Kirchler (l.) brought Gustavo Santos to Altach in July 2023. (Bild: Verein)
Roland Kirchler (l.) brought Gustavo Santos to Altach in July 2023.
(Bild: Verein)

Santos failed to score for the first time in a Bundesliga match of the new season on Saturday in Graz. The Brazilian has scored a total of nine goals for Altach. Four in pre-season and five in the first three games of the current season. The 28-year-old scored eight goals in 13 games for FC Dornbirn in the 2022/23 season. According to transfermarkt.at, the Altach striker's market value is 350,000 euros. Even if this sum were to be paid as a transfer fee, Kirchler will not soften: "Santos is currently our top striker and has played outstandingly well so far. If he were to leave, it would tear a big hole in our squad."

Would Kirchler have a replacement for Santos in his talon? The Altach sporting director is keeping quiet on the subject - but knowing Kirchler, he is sure to have one or two striker names in his notebook. But he doesn't want to use them now. Good performanceThe sporting director was not satisfied with the result of the 1:2 in Graz, but "the performance of our team was quite alright. Sturm Graz is a team with a lot of quality, the current champions pushed us much further back than we wanted."

After Lukas Gugganig's goal to make it 2:1 (87'), Santos even had a great chance to equalize. However, the Brazilian was denied by Sturm keeper Kjell Scherpen (92'). However, Sturm's 2:1 victory was thoroughly deserved due to their superiority in many phases of the interesting game.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elred Faisst
Elred Faisst
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf