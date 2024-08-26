Kirchler with plain text
Altach bomber Santos causes trouble in the Rheindorf
There have been rumors about Gustavo Santos for some time now. Apparently, his advisors are trying to make the Brazilian interesting for other clubs. "I have to think about myself now, it would be an ideal time for a transfer. I have a few offers and will talk to the club," Santos said on Sky.
Of course, sporting director Roland Kirchler doesn't want to know anything about that: "Gustavo signed a contract for two years a year ago with an option for a further year. This contract must now be honored. We are not thinking of giving him up. And we still haven't received any offers for him."
Santos failed to score for the first time in a Bundesliga match of the new season on Saturday in Graz. The Brazilian has scored a total of nine goals for Altach. Four in pre-season and five in the first three games of the current season. The 28-year-old scored eight goals in 13 games for FC Dornbirn in the 2022/23 season. According to transfermarkt.at, the Altach striker's market value is 350,000 euros. Even if this sum were to be paid as a transfer fee, Kirchler will not soften: "Santos is currently our top striker and has played outstandingly well so far. If he were to leave, it would tear a big hole in our squad."
Would Kirchler have a replacement for Santos in his talon? The Altach sporting director is keeping quiet on the subject - but knowing Kirchler, he is sure to have one or two striker names in his notebook. But he doesn't want to use them now. Good performanceThe sporting director was not satisfied with the result of the 1:2 in Graz, but "the performance of our team was quite alright. Sturm Graz is a team with a lot of quality, the current champions pushed us much further back than we wanted."
After Lukas Gugganig's goal to make it 2:1 (87'), Santos even had a great chance to equalize. However, the Brazilian was denied by Sturm keeper Kjell Scherpen (92'). However, Sturm's 2:1 victory was thoroughly deserved due to their superiority in many phases of the interesting game.
