Altach bomber Santos causes trouble in the Rheindorf

Santos failed to score for the first time in a Bundesliga match of the new season on Saturday in Graz. The Brazilian has scored a total of nine goals for Altach. Four in pre-season and five in the first three games of the current season. The 28-year-old scored eight goals in 13 games for FC Dornbirn in the 2022/23 season. According to transfermarkt.at, the Altach striker's market value is 350,000 euros. Even if this sum were to be paid as a transfer fee, Kirchler will not soften: "Santos is currently our top striker and has played outstandingly well so far. If he were to leave, it would tear a big hole in our squad."