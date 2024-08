2 teenagers seriously injured in moped accident

A 52-year-old man was driving his car on Bahnhofstraße in his home town of Peuerbach at around 4.25 p.m. on Sunday. At the same time, a 16-year-old girl from Natternbach was driving her moped in the opposite direction. In a slight left-hand bend, she collided with the car. She was thrown from the moped and came to rest on the road.



Passers-by provided first aid

While the rescue chain was being set in motion and passers-by were attending to the injured moped rider and securing the scene of the accident, another 16-year-old moped rider from Michaelnbach noticed the accident and brought his vehicle to a standstill. A moped rider following him, also 16 years old and from Michaelnbach, overlooked the stopping traffic and hit the moped in front of him.



Also thrown from the moped

He was also thrown from his moped and remained injured at the scene of the accident. The two casualties were treated by the emergency doctor and taken to Wels Hospital with serious injuries.