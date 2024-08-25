On vacation in Scotland
Kate appeared in public again
It's been a month since Princess Kate last appeared in public. Now the 42-year-old has attended a church service in Scotland with the Royal Family.
What a lovely surprise! On Sunday, the Daily Mail published pictures showing Princess Kate and her family on their way to Sunday service at Crathie Parish Church in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.
Kate relaxed and in a good mood
Together with husband Prince William and son George, the Princess of Wales was photographed in a Range Rover. She wore a blazer with a checked pattern and a hat adorned with feathers. But more importantly, Kate looks relaxed, in a good mood and smiling happily in the photos.
Kate had withdrawn from the public eye at the beginning of the year because she had to undergo abdominal surgery. During the procedure, the mother-of-three was diagnosed with cancer, as she herself made public in March.
Since then, the wife of the heir to the throne has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy and is concentrating on her recovery in private.
Appearances are rare
Kate has only made two public appearances since then - in June at the "Trooping The Color" birthday parade for King Charles in London and at the men's tennis final at Wimbledon just over a month ago, where she received a standing ovation.
At the end of the Olympic Games, Kate and William also posted a short clip to congratulate the British athletes on their achievements
In addition to Kate, William and George, King Charles and Queen Camilla as well as Prince Edward and his family also attended the service on Sunday.
Guests at Balmoral Castle
The Royal Family traditionally vacation at Balmoral Castle in the summer. Kate and William recently traveled to the Scottish Highlands at the invitation of King Charles.
Prince William will finally make his first official appearance again on September 5. It has not yet been announced when Kate will return to the public eye.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.