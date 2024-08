Police now looking for witnesses after fatal accident

The 47-year-old from the district of south-eastern Styria was driving his scooter (known Italian make) on Bürgergasse from the main square in Feldbach towards Mühlgasse at around 4.30 pm. For reasons as yet unexplained, the man crashed at Bürgergasse 68 and skidded 20 meters across the road. He crashed into a tree and a parked car. After first aid, the motorcyclist was taken to Feldbach Regional Hospital and flown from there to Graz Regional Hospital, where he died on Saturday.