By the way...
Citius, altius, fortius
"Krone" columnist Harald Petermichl has looked into various records. And found out that you have to be pretty fast to set the record for a red card in soccer.
There are many ways to achieve a place in the relevant record lists. In athletics, for example, you can run particularly fast, jump high or far or wreak havoc on the carefully tended soccer pitch with strange objects that you throw out of a kind of predator's cage accompanied by the loudest possible screams. For some, however, this is too simple, such as the German triathlete Jonas Deichmann, who started competing in a long-distance triathlon 120 times a day at the beginning of May. Last Thursday, he delivered number 106 in the Franconian triathlon mecca of Roth and is now on his way to breaking the record with over 400 kilometers in the cool water, 19,000 on his bike and 4,473 on foot.
You can do that, but it's not entirely time-consuming, not to mention the almost 42,000 kilojoules that Deichmann has to consume in the form of food every day. Without a special holder to attach a generous extra portion of pasta to the bike, this would certainly be difficult. Of course, you can also make it easier for yourself, put less strain on your body in terms of both effort and food intake, and still appear at the top of a ranking, for example in the list of the fastest red cards in soccer. Peruvian Luis Advincula, who plays for the Argentinian capital club Boca Juniors, probably thought the same thing when, in a Copa Sudamericana match against Cruzeiro Belo Horizonte, he stepped on an opponent's articulatio talocruralis so violently after just nine seconds that he was sent off with a straight red card.
Not even the good Daniel Petrovic from SKN St. Pölten can keep up with him, who took more than twice as long in 2016, namely nineteen seconds, before the referee showed him the way to the showers after an emergency brake against Maximilian Entrup from Floridsdorfer AC. And yet the red card against Advincula is not the fastest in soccer history. Since 1999, this record will probably remain with Swansea City's Walter Boyd for all time and stands at zero seconds. Freshly substituted, he took the precaution of elbowing his Darlington FC opponent Martin Gray before the whistle had even blown to restart the game and was then able to finish his working day immediately. Let's hear it again, there are no records for eternity.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.