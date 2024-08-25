You can do that, but it's not entirely time-consuming, not to mention the almost 42,000 kilojoules that Deichmann has to consume in the form of food every day. Without a special holder to attach a generous extra portion of pasta to the bike, this would certainly be difficult. Of course, you can also make it easier for yourself, put less strain on your body in terms of both effort and food intake, and still appear at the top of a ranking, for example in the list of the fastest red cards in soccer. Peruvian Luis Advincula, who plays for the Argentinian capital club Boca Juniors, probably thought the same thing when, in a Copa Sudamericana match against Cruzeiro Belo Horizonte, he stepped on an opponent's articulatio talocruralis so violently after just nine seconds that he was sent off with a straight red card.