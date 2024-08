“Kickl’s statements are a clear commitment to …”

"Krone": Why is the situation in industry so bleak? During and after the pandemic, the situation seemed positive, contrary to expectations, and order books were full. Then the rude awakening. Is this just the fault of the economy or have mistakes been made by the government and the EU Commission?

Peter Mitterbauer: Let's put it this way: The economic situation is much better in the USA. In Europe, Germany and Austria in particular have a problem with growth. We are experiencing geopolitical uncertainty, which is leading to concerns and reluctance to invest - among private individuals, but also among companies.