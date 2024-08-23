“We don’t fight with words on the front”

Biden: "Still a free country"

Biden reaffirmed the USA's "unwavering support for the Ukrainian people", according to reports from Washington. Despite the war, Ukraine is "still a free country". When this comes to an end, the country will be "free, sovereign and independent". "Russia will not win in this conflict. "The independent Ukrainian people will prevail - and the United States, our allies and our partners will stand with them every step of the way."