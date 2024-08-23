Vorteilswelt
Weapons for Selensky

“We don’t fight with words on the front”

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 22:58

US President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone on Friday and announced a new military aid package. Selensky had previously said that fighting on the front is not done with words.

comment0 Kommentare

"On the front line, we fight with grenades and equipment, not with words like 'tomorrow' or 'soon'," said the Ukrainian president in his evening video address. His country is still waiting for packages of weapons or equipment "that have been announced and agreed but not yet delivered". Selensky did not give any details about the defaulting suppliers.

A few days ago, he had already called for the fastest possible delivery of outstanding packages of weapons and ammunition. The war knows no vacation. Now US President Joe Biden has announced a new aid package. According to the US Office of the President, this includes air defense missiles, drone defense equipment, anti-tank missiles and ammunition.

Biden: "Still a free country"
Biden reaffirmed the USA's "unwavering support for the Ukrainian people", according to reports from Washington. Despite the war, Ukraine is "still a free country". When this comes to an end, the country will be "free, sovereign and independent". "Russia will not win in this conflict. "The independent Ukrainian people will prevail - and the United States, our allies and our partners will stand with them every step of the way."

Zitat Icon

Russia will not prevail in this conflict. The independent Ukrainian people will prevail.

US-Präsident Joe Biden

Ukraine receives most of its military support from the United States. The White House has already pledged more than 55 billion US dollars (equivalent to 49.13 billion euros) in aid since the start of the war. The UK, France and Germany are also making significant contributions to international military aid.

One fifth of the country occupied
Russian troops currently occupy almost a fifth of the country. Ukrainian troops are under pressure, particularly in the east, and have launched a counter-offensive in the western Russian region of Kursk.

