After villa robbery
Mini found: But there is no trace of the perpetrators
Stolen car from Home Invasion turned up in Vienna-Döbling. What did the perpetrators know? Another robbery in Stripfing (Lower Austria) has now been solved.
Horror for the wife of a former construction tycoon in a quiet residential area of Döbling on Wednesday night: After the entrepreneur's villa had already been broken into once before, masked men broke into the house that night, demanded cash from the woman, tied her up, snatched money, jewelry and bags and sped off in the lady's car in her mid-60s. They left the bound woman helpless. She was not injured during the robbery and her husband was not at home.
What is known so far
At least this property, which belongs to a former building contractor, had already been burgled once before - millions in loot! It is still unclear whether the perpetrators therefore had background knowledge or whether information was passed on. There is no trace of the perpetrators, but the Mini was recovered near the scene of the crime. The perpetrators are likely to have changed to another car. The indications of background information are becoming increasingly clear.
Brutal robbery for just 350 euros has now been solved
The police have been able to report the conclusion of another home invasion in Stripfing (Lower Austria) on November 27, 2017. Two men armed with knives had entered a courtyard via the cellar and brutally maltreated the then 70-year-old owner, tied him up with cord and parcel tape, poured liquid over him and threatened to set him on fire. The victim, who suffered numerous fractures, still suffers from the consequences today. His wife was slightly injured.
Bulgarian on trial
The meagre haul: 350 euros! A Bulgarian man (39) was arrested in his home country in 2023 and extradited - he will stand trial next Thursday. He and his accomplice were also proven to have broken into an apartment in Brigittenau on July 12, 2018. The owner, whose children were in the house, surprised the duo, who ran away after spraying pepper spray.
Police ask for information
The police are asking the public for information about the first case in Döbling. This information can be passed on to the Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation - also anonymously - by calling 01-31310 DW 3800.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
