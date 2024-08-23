"Great place"
Hamilton: Time is ripe for an African Grand Prix
Record world champion Lewis Hamilton has once again spoken out in favor of a Formula 1 race in Africa. The Mercedes driver emphasized on the sidelines of the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort that the time is "100 percent" ripe for it.
"A Grand Prix there would show how great this place is and boost tourism." However, there is still "a lot of work that needs to be done", the 39-year-old Englishman continued.
"Many people who haven't been there don't even know how beautiful and huge it is." The last time Formula 1 raced in South Africa was in 1993. Back then, Frenchman Alain Prost won on the circuit in Kyalami, north of Johannesburg. F1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali has already stated on several occasions that it is his "very clear goal" to reintegrate Africa into the racing calendar.
Talks in September
Talks between the Formula 1 top management and representatives from Rwanda are planned for September. "We want to go to Africa, but we need the right investment and the right strategic plan," Domenicali recently told Autosport. The obligatory Formula 1 awards ceremony will take place in Rwanda's capital Kigali in December.
Formula 1 races in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia - just not in Africa. Hamilton is the only black Formula 1 driver, his father Anthony comes from the Caribbean island of Grenada. During this summer break, the seven-time world champion visited Africa for the second time since 2022. He was in Morocco, Senegal, Benin, Mozambique and Madagascar. "It was a fantastic summer break that I will definitely remember, so many great memories and experiences that I will carry with me forever," he said afterwards.
