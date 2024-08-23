Hamilton: Time is ripe for an African Grand Prix

Formula 1 races in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia - just not in Africa. Hamilton is the only black Formula 1 driver, his father Anthony comes from the Caribbean island of Grenada. During this summer break, the seven-time world champion visited Africa for the second time since 2022. He was in Morocco, Senegal, Benin, Mozambique and Madagascar. "It was a fantastic summer break that I will definitely remember, so many great memories and experiences that I will carry with me forever," he said afterwards.