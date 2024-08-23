Speeding through Vienna: driver jailed for 2 years

Crash with police car narrowly avoided

The car owner, who was on board as a passenger, asked him to finally stop the mad dash for fear of his life. However, the 23-year-old didn't think about it and continued to speed away. Unbraked and without swerving, he shot towards the radio car at 170 km/h. It was only thanks to the fact that the driver of the police car turned the steering wheel to prevent a collision that the fatal crash did not occur.

Construction workers saved themselves behind a crane

Things then became dramatic when the car with the 23-year-old behind the wheel sped towards a fully occupied construction site on Matzleinsdorfer Platz. The construction workers saved themselves behind a crane at the last second. The crash into the construction site also stopped the speeding car and the man was arrested.