Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Disappointment in Tyrol

Pope cancels video call to Forum Alpbach

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 09:11

Pope Francis has canceled a video call to the European Forum Alpbach in Tyrol originally planned for Saturday. The organizers said that they had been informed by the Vatican on Thursday evening and regretted the cancellation.

comment0 Kommentare

However, the Pope addressed the participants in a letter. In it, Francis identified a "populist wave" as a result of a crisis in Europe. We must continue to uphold the "dignity of man" and "fraternity".

"Striving for ways and means"
In view of the strengthening of populist movements, "some ideals have faded and some principles regarding the treatment of the weakest in our society have been pushed into the background", Pope Francis wrote. The Church must defend its values in a "secularized society", but should do so "with renewed vigour".

European society must "seek ways and means both to reduce polarization in its own midst and to remain open to the outside world", the Pope concluded his two-page letter.

Much work went into preparation
Pope Francis was due to speak at the opening of the "Europe in the World Days". The organizers were disappointed by the "surprising" cancellation, especially as a lot of work had gone into preparing the video appearance together with the local parish.

Reason for cancellation still unclear
The Vatican did not give a reason for the cancellation. Instead, the letter from the head of the Roman Catholic Church has now been published online.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Tiroler Krone
Tiroler Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf