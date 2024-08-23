Disappointment in Tyrol
Pope cancels video call to Forum Alpbach
Pope Francis has canceled a video call to the European Forum Alpbach in Tyrol originally planned for Saturday. The organizers said that they had been informed by the Vatican on Thursday evening and regretted the cancellation.
However, the Pope addressed the participants in a letter. In it, Francis identified a "populist wave" as a result of a crisis in Europe. We must continue to uphold the "dignity of man" and "fraternity".
"Striving for ways and means"
In view of the strengthening of populist movements, "some ideals have faded and some principles regarding the treatment of the weakest in our society have been pushed into the background", Pope Francis wrote. The Church must defend its values in a "secularized society", but should do so "with renewed vigour".
European society must "seek ways and means both to reduce polarization in its own midst and to remain open to the outside world", the Pope concluded his two-page letter.
Much work went into preparation
Pope Francis was due to speak at the opening of the "Europe in the World Days". The organizers were disappointed by the "surprising" cancellation, especially as a lot of work had gone into preparing the video appearance together with the local parish.
Reason for cancellation still unclear
The Vatican did not give a reason for the cancellation. Instead, the letter from the head of the Roman Catholic Church has now been published online.
