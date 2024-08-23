Gloomy results: climate change hits hard

200 million euros in total damage

The situation due to the drought (despite record rainfall in Vienna, Lower Austria and Tyrol last weekend)? "The lack of rainfall and the heat of the past few weeks are particularly noticeable in autumn crops such as maize, soy, sugar beet and grassland. The east of the country is particularly affected, where significant crop losses are becoming apparent. At present, total losses are expected to amount to 200 million euros, half of which is due to the risk of drought alone," says the hail insurance company in an initial interim assessment.