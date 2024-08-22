Champion flags hoisted
KAC glory dates soon to be on display in the Horten Arena
Record champions KAC have a tradition like no other ice hockey club in Austria. Soon the 32 championship flags will also be hung in the new Heidi Horten-Halle. "KAC stands for success - that must be visible everywhere," says Mayor Christian Scheider. KAC is simply a myth.
Record champions KAC have had a tradition for many decades _ like no other ice hockey club in Austria. Soon the 32 championship flags will also be hung in the new Heidi Horten Hall. In the old Stadthalle they were already stuck under the roof.
The NHL Hall of Fame, which is located in Toronto, is the most famous ice hockey hall of fame in the world; KAC legend Sepp Puschnig, like all ice hockey stars, was inducted there. Long-time ÖEHV President Dieter Kalt is also in the Hall of Fame. Now Puschnig and Kalt are also being honored in their hometown. After all, Puschnig won the title twelve times with KAC. The big ceremony will be held in the Heidi Horten Hall on September 26, with the city and state each bearing 50 percent of the costs for the flag campaign.
Even though the seventh and last final game against Salzburg was lost in April, nothing changes in the KAC legend. 61 titles have been won in Austria so far, more than half of them by the Red Jackets. Rivals VSV have won six championship trophies.
"We need to bring more club life and identity into the arena, and the opportunities for the fan clubs will also be improved in the coming season," promises Mayor Christian Scheider, who has been an ardent KAC fan for decades.
The Red Jackets are also fighting for the fan clubs. The Red White Dragons have just disbanded after 33 years. "Stiege 19 and the Vikings have a lot of tradition. That must also be continued," says Scheider.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.