KAC glory dates soon to be on display in the Horten Arena

The NHL Hall of Fame, which is located in Toronto, is the most famous ice hockey hall of fame in the world; KAC legend Sepp Puschnig, like all ice hockey stars, was inducted there. Long-time ÖEHV President Dieter Kalt is also in the Hall of Fame. Now Puschnig and Kalt are also being honored in their hometown. After all, Puschnig won the title twelve times with KAC. The big ceremony will be held in the Heidi Horten Hall on September 26, with the city and state each bearing 50 percent of the costs for the flag campaign.