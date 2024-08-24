I am so depressed – what can I do?

Your general practitioner is there for you

Doctors speak of depression when the feeling of dejection and the reduction in motivation persists for a large part of the day for at least two weeks. As part of the diagnostic assessment, your GP or a psychiatrist will ask you a number of questions about your symptoms. They may also give you a questionnaire to fill in to help you. This is not only about whether you suffer from depression, but also how severe it is and how much the illness affects your life. What the doctor finds out will ultimately also influence the choice of the right treatment.