I am so depressed – what can I do?
One in five people will suffer from depression in the course of their lives. In most cases, the symptoms can be treated well. Dr. Christian Maté, a general practitioner, has all the information and contact points for you here and on KroneMED.
Depression is an illness that can affect our entire emotional life, our ability to cope with everyday tasks and our physical health. It is more than "just" sadness and should always be checked out by a doctor. If you are suffering from depression, don't be afraid to discuss it with your doctor.
Your general practitioner is there for you
Doctors speak of depression when the feeling of dejection and the reduction in motivation persists for a large part of the day for at least two weeks. As part of the diagnostic assessment, your GP or a psychiatrist will ask you a number of questions about your symptoms. They may also give you a questionnaire to fill in to help you. This is not only about whether you suffer from depression, but also how severe it is and how much the illness affects your life. What the doctor finds out will ultimately also influence the choice of the right treatment.
Signs of depression
- Lack of drive and inability to feel pleasure or interest in things you have always enjoyed doing and/or
- Feeling sad, depressed, hopeless for most of the day and most days
- Loss of appetite or increased appetite with weight loss or gain
- Sleep disturbances or excessive need for sleep
- Fatigue and lack of energy
- Feeling of guilt, helplessness or own worthlessness
- Problems with concentration and memory
- Recurring thoughts of death and suicide
Important: If you are thinking about harming yourself or committing suicide, please seek professional help immediately! You can call the telephone helpline on 142.
In many cases, your family doctor is the first point of contact for depressive moods and mood disorders. It also helps that they have often known the patient for a long time and have the opportunity to address the issue specifically and show the patient the various treatment options.
Your psychiatrist as a further support
Depending on the severity and history, specific advice from the GP, psychotherapy and/or medication may be used. The expert for drug treatment is the psychiatrist. The various antidepressants are similar in their effectiveness. Which medication is used therefore depends on factors such as the side effect profile, interactions with other medications used and the simultaneous presence of symptoms such as sleep disorders, anxiety and listlessness. Psychotherapy is just as effective as antidepressants. It is offered by specially trained psychiatrists, psychologists or members of other professions.
Some patients, especially those with severe symptoms or if their external circumstances are additionally stressful for them, can benefit from the possibility of close care and support as part of an inpatient stay in a psychiatric ward or rehabilitation facility. In addition to doctors and nurses, psychologists, social workers, occupational therapists and physiotherapists usually work on a psychiatric ward. Exercise and relaxation exercises are also effective measures that you can take IN ADDITION to your therapy.
