Too old for showbiz?
Nicole Scherzinger feels outdated at 46
Are you really too old for showbiz at 46? Nicole Scherzinger certainly has the feeling that she has been "discarded" by the industry.
Scherzinger rose to fame in the early 2000s as a member of the Pussycat Dolls, but switched to the theater in recent years. Although the 46-year-old has never felt better, she complains about the declining interest in her person.
Scherzinger feels "discarded"
In an interview with producer Jamie Lloyd for "People" magazine, the dancer and singer explained: "I'm 46 years old. I've never been this strong - physically, mentally and emotionally. I'm in my prime. There is no better time for me to create work that matters in this world."
She continued: "That's the tragedy: you're in the best phase of your life. You're so full on, you have so much to give, and people have discarded you, rejected you and said: 'Your time is over'."
Soon on Broadway
After her time in the girl group, Scherzinger was a judge on the casting show "The X Factor" in both the UK and the USA and played the lead role in a West End production of "Cats" before winning an Olivier Award for the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical "Sunset Boulevard" in London earlier this year.
Now the musician is looking forward to her time with the hit musical on Broadway. "It's always been my lifelong dream," she enthuses. "Can you believe I've never been on Broadway? I always say I'm the greatest thing that's ever happened to Broadway."
