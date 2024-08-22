Trump appeared in the open air for the first time

The Republican used Wednesday's speech in the battleground state of North Carolina to launch renewed attacks against his Democratic rival, US Vice President Kamala Harris. She is the "most radical left-wing person" ever to run for the US presidency, the 78-year-old scolded in the small town of Asheboro, portraying Harris as a threat to jobs, prosperity and peace. If she won the presidential election on November 5, millions of jobs would "disappear overnight". "Your life savings will be completely wiped out," the ex-president warned his supporters, adding: "If Comrade Kamala wins in November, it is virtually certain that World War III will occur."