Speech behind protective glass
Trump appeared in the open air for the first time
After the attempted assassination in mid-July, US presidential candidate Donald Trump appeared on an open-air stage for the first time again. It was a speech behind bulletproof glass.
Before the appearance by Trump and his vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance in front of an open-air display of airplanes at an aviation museum, a bulletproof glass panel was erected around the speaker's podium. The Secret Service had advised Trump against open-air appearances after the attack in the state of Pennsylvania around a month ago. When someone in the audience was struggling with medical problems on Wednesday, he nevertheless came out from behind the protective screen to check on them.
The Republican used Wednesday's speech in the battleground state of North Carolina to launch renewed attacks against his Democratic rival, US Vice President Kamala Harris. She is the "most radical left-wing person" ever to run for the US presidency, the 78-year-old scolded in the small town of Asheboro, portraying Harris as a threat to jobs, prosperity and peace. If she won the presidential election on November 5, millions of jobs would "disappear overnight". "Your life savings will be completely wiped out," the ex-president warned his supporters, adding: "If Comrade Kamala wins in November, it is virtually certain that World War III will occur."
Attack only just survived
During a campaign rally on July 13 in the small town of Butler, Trump only just survived an attack, he was hit by a bullet in the right ear. One man in the audience was killed at the time and two other rally participants were seriously injured. The suspected perpetrator, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper.
Since then, Trump had appeared at around a dozen events in halls. "We will not give up outdoor rallies," he assured supporters in Pennsylvania at the end of July. As is customary for security reasons, the Secret Service did not comment on the tightened security measures on Wednesday.
Trump's appearance in the potentially election-deciding swing state was seen as a counter-program to the Democratic Party convention in Chicago, where Trump's rival Harris will formally accept her nomination as presidential candidate on Thursday. The confirmation of her nomination in a ceremonial vote was celebrated as a party by the Democrats on Tuesday.
Bidenrenouncescandidacy
The fact that US President Joe Biden renounced his renewed candidacy on 21 July and instead presented his 59-year-old deputy as Trump's opponent has sparked a dynamic in favor of the Democrats. One of Trump's problems is that Harris, like him, regularly attracts more than 10,000 supporters at campaign events.
