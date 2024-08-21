Vorteilswelt
krone.tv asks

Fear of terror with Coldplay? “We feel safe”

Nachrichten
21.08.2024 18:04

Following the cancellation of Taylor Swift's concerts due to plans for an attack, Coldplay are set to provide the atmosphere in Vienna from Wednesday. The highest security precautions are in place in front of and inside the Ernst Happel Stadium. But how safe do concert-goers feel? krone.tv asked around before the first Coldplay concert. 

comment0 Kommentare

High security zone! Fans are already gathering outside the Happel Stadium in the early afternoon. On Wednesday at 8:30 pm, the first of four concerts by the English band Coldplay takes place.

The fans are ready - despite more protective measures. (Bild: krone.tv)
The fans are ready - despite more protective measures.
(Bild: krone.tv)
(Bild: krone.tv)
(Bild: krone.tv)

A total of 200,000 visitors will be there. Increased security measures are in place, the police check arriving vehicles and the concertgoers themselves by means of search warrants. But can you enjoy a concert with so much security? 

"We feel safe"
The Sträter family has been on site since 6 a.m.: "We feel safe," the father proudly tells krone.tv. Even though they have not yet been checked. For them, it is a vacation in Austria with the addition of a Coldplay concert.

The Sträter family combines the concert with a vacation in Austria. (Bild: krone.tv)
The Sträter family combines the concert with a vacation in Austria.
(Bild: krone.tv)

"We drove to Vienna via Leipzig," say best friends Antonia Sajnovic (19) and Elena Vebaric (17) from Croatia.

Antonia and Elena had already secured their tickets for Coldplay a year ago. (Bild: krone.tv)
Antonia and Elena had already secured their tickets for Coldplay a year ago.
(Bild: krone.tv)

"The police presence is huge."
The police presence around the stadium is huge, with armed officers patrolling and moving in groups. But that doesn't seem to unsettle the fans. Juliane Berger (19) and her sister Daniela (24) from Klagenfurt are also confident: "I was already worried. Let's hope it's nothing."

The sisters are not letting it get them down. Also because of the many officials. (Bild: krone.tv)
The sisters are not letting it get them down. Also because of the many officials.
(Bild: krone.tv)

Fear of terror? Not at all! "I'm positive that everything will go well," says Daniela. And: "The police presence is huge."

Elena Fidesser (22) makes bracelets to Coldplay songs with her sister and friend. "Unfortunately," says the Lower Austrian, her mother is not there. "We have to send her lots of videos."

Bracelets against boredom! Elena and her little sister make things to pass the time. (Bild: krone.tv)
Bracelets against boredom! Elena and her little sister make things to pass the time.
(Bild: krone.tv)
(Bild: krone.tv)
(Bild: krone.tv)

A couple even traveled from Luxembourg for the spectacle. Sandy Schleich (33) and partner Raphael Pinto (29) find the atmosphere "relaxed" because "safety is guaranteed."

Sandy and Raphael are full of anticipation as they wait for their favorite song. (Bild: krone.tv)
Sandy and Raphael are full of anticipation as they wait for their favorite song.
(Bild: krone.tv)

They are particularly looking forward to their joint favorite song "A sky full of stars".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

