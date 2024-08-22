Accusation of racism
“Tschusch”: the harsh tone of a Viennese cultural leader
The choice of words used by the Secretary General of Basis.Kultur.Wien. And how a graphic designer was used for private commissions while on duty.
In recent years, the well-known Viennese association Basis.Kultur.Wien has apparently adopted a rather unusual tone. The boss herself was responsible for this: Monika Erb, the secretary general and managing director of an institution that, according to its own statement, is supposed to form "the heart and direct link between the city of Vienna and artists and cultural workers": "As an umbrella organization, our educational and cultural institution supports over 300 member associations in their voluntary cultural work with further training courses and financial resources".
The board of directors is correspondingly prominent: The Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig, is an honorary member and the former President of the Provincial Parliament, Harry Kopietz, is President.
Massive accusations of racism are now being made against Basis.Kultur.Wien boss Erb, who has also managed the Tschaunerbühne since June 2016: She is said to have used the terms "Vorzeige-Tschusch" or "Tschusch" in meetings.
"I call these people that..."
On one occasion, such a "model Tschusch" was to be found in order to meet the requirements of the City of Vienna as an inclusion sponsor. On another occasion, Monika Erb is said to have referred to a foreign guest at a party as "a Tschusch"; "I call these people that."
The Secretary General did not deny the remarks to the Krone: "The use of the word 'Tschusch' was a long time ago a reflection on my numerous friends from the Bosnian-Croatian-Serbian community, who called themselves that." However, she has now "completely stopped this referential use". Racism has no place in her life and in her working environment.
The use of the word 'Tschusch' a long time ago was a reflection on my numerous friends from the Bosnian-Croatian-Serbian community who called themselves that.
Monika Erb
Apology to the assembled workforce
The works council of Basis.Kultur.Wien also confirms the accusations against the sole managing director: "With regard to the term 'Tschusch', it is correct that there have been statements in the past that were perceived as insensitive. As the Works Council, we pointed this out to Ms. Erb and she subsequently took great care to use politically correct language." In the case in question, Erb also apologized for her choice of words in front of the assembled employees.
In general, however, the staff representatives wanted to point out that Ms. Erb was seen as "a very caring and compassionate boss".
Design for a gravestone for the family
Not all employees saw it that way in the past. According to Krone research, in recent years a graphic designer employed by Basis.Kultur.Wien was also called upon to carry out private commissions for the Secretary General, which were understood as instructions from the boss and completed for her during her working hours.
Specifically, it concerns a design for a gravestone for the Secretary General's family, graphic work for her family pilgrimage, graphic designs for a trip to Nice, wine labels and a Vietnamese evening with the Woller-Erb family. Monika Erb is married to the current President of the Vienna Provincial Parliament, Ernst Woller.
Monika Erb explains: "These minor graphic design services were requested by me in rare cases for outside working hours and in return for a private service, and my colleague was always happy to accept the additional orders." These activities were "unrelated to the employment relationship". The Secretary General says: "In any case, I have always paid meticulous attention to a clear separation between private and official matters."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.