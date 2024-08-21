Swift rushes off, leaving sad “Swifties” behind

Eight times at Wembley Stadium

On the "Eras" tour, the musician will play songs from her entire career. Some fans had also hoped on Tuesday that she would announce a new version of her 2017 album "Reputation". It is one of the last albums for which Swift does not hold the complete rights. Most recently, she had re-recorded several of her early albums with the addition of "Taylor's Version". "We're so hoping for that," said a young woman in London.