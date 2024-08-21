Not a word to the fans
Swift rushes off, leaving sad “Swifties” behind
Taylor Swift is saying goodbye to Europe for the time being. On Tuesday evening, the musician played her last concert for the time being at London's Wembley Stadium in front of around 90,000 people. The 34-year-old owed her Swifties just one thing for her farewell: a message about the canceled concerts in Vienna.
Taylor Swift was due to perform three times at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna at the beginning of August. However, all concerts were canceled after a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested on suspicion of terrorism. The young men are suspected of planning an attack with explosives and stabbing weapons at the event in the Ernst Happel Stadium.
No message to fans from Vienna
On Tuesday, Swift performed on stage for the last time for the time being as part of her "The Eras Tour" in London. To say goodbye to Europe, she also released a music video for the song "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart", which shows insights into the concert series.
However, the Austrian Swifties were still waiting in vain for news of the concert cancellations in Vienna, even at the end of their shows in Europe.
Rumors that Swift might make a guest appearance with the British band Coldplay in Vienna on Wednesday also turned out to be false. According to "Krone" information, no Swift jet will land at Vienna-Schwechat Airport. Later, promoter Live Nation also denied the rumor about a guest appearance as "completely out of the air".
Eight times at Wembley Stadium
On the "Eras" tour, the musician will play songs from her entire career. Some fans had also hoped on Tuesday that she would announce a new version of her 2017 album "Reputation". It is one of the last albums for which Swift does not hold the complete rights. Most recently, she had re-recorded several of her early albums with the addition of "Taylor's Version". "We're so hoping for that," said a young woman in London.
Swift played in London on her current tour in both June and August. She was the first solo artist to play Wembley Stadium eight times during a single tour, according to the stadium's X account.
Surprise guests on stage
This time, Swift brought the singer of the British band Florence and the Machine, Florence Welch, and the musician Jack Antonoff, with whom she works and is friends, on stage as surprise guests. She also played her song "So Long, London" on the piano - which she said was the first time she had performed live in front of an audience.
Tens of thousands of fans cheered on the US-American during the three-and-a-half-hour show. Swifties wearing cowboy hats, sequin outfits and friendship bracelets could already be spotted around the city in the afternoon. When asked what makes Swift's concerts so special, one woman replied that you always feel like you're only with Swift. "Like there's no one else in the room."
Swift plans to continue her tour in the USA and Canada in the fall.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.