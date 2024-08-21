Dead sheep on a mountain pasture
Tyrol now releases another wolf for shooting
Eight dead sheep were discovered last Friday on a mountain pasture in East Tyrol. A wolf is said to have been up to mischief there. The black-red provincial government has therefore issued another shooting order.
Seven ewes and a ram were found dead on a mountain pasture in the municipality of Amlach on Friday last week. "According to an official crack assessment, the involvement of a wolf is suspected," it said in a press release from the province.
Shooting order applies for 8 weeks
In accordance with the "legal provisions", the Tyrolean provincial government has issued a "shooting ordinance for a wolf". This came into force with the announcement on Tuesday. It applies for a period of eight weeks within a radius of ten kilometers from the location of the incident. The responsible hunters have already been informed.
This means that two shooting regulations are currently in force in East Tyrol. Following an incident in Obertilliach, a shooting order was issued at the end of July, which is valid until mid-September.
Are wolves allowed to be shot?
This is now the fourth shooting ordinance in Tyrol since and despite a ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in July. The Court ruled that the ban on wolf hunting remains in place in Austria due to an unfavorable conservation status, among other reasons.
The starting point of the proceedings was a complaint by animal welfare organizations after the Tyrolean provincial government issued a decision in 2022 allowing a wolf to be shot. The Tyrolean Provincial Administrative Court (LVwG) then asked the ECJ to interpret EU law on this issue.
After the decision became known, European law experts were of the opinion that the shooting of further wolves could lead to infringement proceedings against Austria.
Regulations instead of a decision
Tyrol, on the other hand, saw "no immediate impact" and will continue to shoot problem wolves, it was emphasized. Josef Geisler (ÖVP), the deputy governor responsible for the province, alluded to the fact that the predators in the province are no longer shot by decree, but by order.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
