LASK vs FCSB Bucharest – LIVE from 7pm

Can LASK advance to the Europa League group stage? The Linzers face FCSB Bucharest at home in the first leg today. We will be reporting live from 7pm - see ticker below.
"Wow, there you sit down ..." Not only LASK fans will now nod in surprise at the fact that there will be no standing room in the Raiffeisen Arena today for the first showdown against Romanian champions FCSB Bucharest - for the last time in Linz at an international competition match for the time being. This is because the European Football Association UEFA still stipulates that play-off matches must be played in seated-only stadiums, but now also no longer in the group stages of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League in Austria. Standing room will be banned again for the three finals.
For Germany, France, England, Italy and Spain, UEFA had already broken up the seating regulations that had been in place for the European Cup since 1998 last season, which is why Dortmund had already offered just under 29,000 standing places in the European Cup in 2023. Frankfurt 20,000 and FC Bayern around 16,000.
From this European Cup season, the temporary exception, which is not mandatory for clubs, will also apply in the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Scotland and Austria.
Which in this country also has to do with Siegmund Gruber's battle with the Austrian Football Association. It is said behind closed doors in the ÖFB that the LASK CEO, who often goes against the mainstream and is therefore often controversial and was recently even criticized by politicians for the transfer of scandalous professional Jérôme Boateng, already campaigned last year for a "dismantling" of the seats that were previously mandatory at international matches, thus playing a pioneering role in red-white-red soccer and starting an "engine" for the development that has since taken place.
Soon not only seats at international matches?
"Gruber had approached us with this request, but of course we were also very pleased that UEFA had already started this general attempt," said the ÖFB. And also that there could even be standing areas at international matches again in the future. Even though UEFA had expressly banned them at this year's EURO in Germany.
