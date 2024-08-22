LASK vs FCSB Bucharest – LIVE from 7pm

"Wow, there you sit down ..." Not only LASK fans will now nod in surprise at the fact that there will be no standing room in the Raiffeisen Arena today for the first showdown against Romanian champions FCSB Bucharest - for the last time in Linz at an international competition match for the time being. This is because the European Football Association UEFA still stipulates that play-off matches must be played in seated-only stadiums, but now also no longer in the group stages of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League in Austria. Standing room will be banned again for the three finals.