Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Graz Schloss Eggenberg

Shepherds and players provide intimate insights

Nachrichten
21.08.2024 08:00

The five Raunacher Rooms at Eggenberg Palace in Graz are a real Rococo treasure. Their enchanting murals tell of the favorite evening entertainments of the palace residents in the mid-18th century.

comment0 Kommentare

Eggenberg Palace in Graz is a magnificent baroque building. But inside it hides a rococo treasure from the 18th century - five "parlor rooms", which were decorated from 1757 by the court chamber painter Johann Baptist Anton Raunacher. No easy task, as these rooms are located on the unattractive, dark north side.

Paintings brighten and expand the room
However, the artist succeeded in creating enchanting paintings that not only indicated the purpose of the rooms, but also illuminated and illusionistically expanded them. This is particularly evident in the garden room, where sumptuously decorated ladies and gentlemen of aristocratic society stroll through light-flooded grounds. Painted gloriettes, terraces and cascades enliven this wondrous park landscape. In the games room, the nobility can be seen playing the popular yet infamous card game "Pharaoh". A richly filled bench testifies to the wealth of the players.

The garden room (Bild: UMJ/Gradischnigg)
The garden room
(Bild: UMJ/Gradischnigg)

The furnishings of the salons were light and variable and could be adapted to suit individual needs. No fewer than 25 gaming tables testify to the main interest of the castle's inhabitants. Moreover, the Raunach Rooms were not intended for large parties, but rather for entertaining small groups. There was the Planetensaal for the big occasions. What kind of entertainments these were can be seen from the lavish rocaille frames (the shell-shaped decorations that gave the rococo style its name) on the paintings. The Shepherd's Room was a tempting place to dance, the Comedy Room was for light entertainment and the Hunting Room was a place to show off your trophies.

The nobility at the "Pharaoh" game (Bild: UMJ/Gradischnigg)
The nobility at the "Pharaoh" game
(Bild: UMJ/Gradischnigg)

In contrast to the mythological, allegorical and Far Eastern decoration of the other state rooms, the Raunach Rooms provide an almost intimate insight into the lives of the residents of Eggenberg Castle at the time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michaela Reichart
Michaela Reichart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf