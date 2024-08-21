Graz Schloss Eggenberg
Shepherds and players provide intimate insights
The five Raunacher Rooms at Eggenberg Palace in Graz are a real Rococo treasure. Their enchanting murals tell of the favorite evening entertainments of the palace residents in the mid-18th century.
Eggenberg Palace in Graz is a magnificent baroque building. But inside it hides a rococo treasure from the 18th century - five "parlor rooms", which were decorated from 1757 by the court chamber painter Johann Baptist Anton Raunacher. No easy task, as these rooms are located on the unattractive, dark north side.
Paintings brighten and expand the room
However, the artist succeeded in creating enchanting paintings that not only indicated the purpose of the rooms, but also illuminated and illusionistically expanded them. This is particularly evident in the garden room, where sumptuously decorated ladies and gentlemen of aristocratic society stroll through light-flooded grounds. Painted gloriettes, terraces and cascades enliven this wondrous park landscape. In the games room, the nobility can be seen playing the popular yet infamous card game "Pharaoh". A richly filled bench testifies to the wealth of the players.
The furnishings of the salons were light and variable and could be adapted to suit individual needs. No fewer than 25 gaming tables testify to the main interest of the castle's inhabitants. Moreover, the Raunach Rooms were not intended for large parties, but rather for entertaining small groups. There was the Planetensaal for the big occasions. What kind of entertainments these were can be seen from the lavish rocaille frames (the shell-shaped decorations that gave the rococo style its name) on the paintings. The Shepherd's Room was a tempting place to dance, the Comedy Room was for light entertainment and the Hunting Room was a place to show off your trophies.
In contrast to the mythological, allegorical and Far Eastern decoration of the other state rooms, the Raunach Rooms provide an almost intimate insight into the lives of the residents of Eggenberg Castle at the time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
