Shepherds and players provide intimate insights

The furnishings of the salons were light and variable and could be adapted to suit individual needs. No fewer than 25 gaming tables testify to the main interest of the castle's inhabitants. Moreover, the Raunach Rooms were not intended for large parties, but rather for entertaining small groups. There was the Planetensaal for the big occasions. What kind of entertainments these were can be seen from the lavish rocaille frames (the shell-shaped decorations that gave the rococo style its name) on the paintings. The Shepherd's Room was a tempting place to dance, the Comedy Room was for light entertainment and the Hunting Room was a place to show off your trophies.