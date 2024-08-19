Life-threatening: subway surfer in Vienna shocked

Subway surfer confesses: "A feeling of freedom and adrenaline"

"It's a feeling of freedom and adrenaline. It's like an adventure and quite a difficult task. Like in a game, you have to go through, study all the weak points, find them and then do everything as correctly as possible to get to the top. Which is why you feel even more joy when you get to the top, or vice versa, underground," the tourist from Dnipro (Ukraine) told "Krone". He accepts the fact that this puts his life in absolute danger. However, he still wants to continue his crazy hobby.