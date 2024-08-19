This can be fatal
Life-threatening: subway surfer in Vienna shocked
Crazy action in the middle of Vienna - a young Ukrainian surfs on subway trains and climbs around unsecured on construction sites. Wiener Linien is now issuing a warning and pressing charges. The 22-year-old tells the "Krone" why he is gambling with his life.
The pictures and videos leave you speechless. The U2 underground train races across the tracks of the Donaustadtbrücke bridge at speeds of up to 80 km/h. A 22-year-old Ukrainian man stands on the roof of the subway train and raises his arms. The strict safety precautions taken by Wiener Linien were unable to stop the two young men from taking this life-threatening action.
At full speed, they walk across the slippery roof. Another time, the young man sits on a U4 train - in the middle of the city. The adrenaline junkie was also able to gain access to the U2xU5 construction site together with friends. What drives him?
Subway surfer confesses: "A feeling of freedom and adrenaline"
"It's a feeling of freedom and adrenaline. It's like an adventure and quite a difficult task. Like in a game, you have to go through, study all the weak points, find them and then do everything as correctly as possible to get to the top. Which is why you feel even more joy when you get to the top, or vice versa, underground," the tourist from Dnipro (Ukraine) told "Krone". He accepts the fact that this puts his life in absolute danger. However, he still wants to continue his crazy hobby.
Wiener Linien files charges and warns
Wiener Linien has only said that it has been informed about the case and is investigating it. A complaint has also been filed. With an urgent warning: "Such actions are absolutely life-threatening. The train could brake at any time and throw the people on the train forward unprotected. We ask our passengers to activate the emergency call devices on the platform or in the train if they notice subway surfers," said Wiener Verkehrsbetriebe.
No TikTok video or selfie in the world is worth climbing onto a subway or streetcar. Fortunately, this rarely happens, as most people know how life-threatening such actions are.
Wiener Linien
And how was the young man able to gain access to the subway construction sites? "It is expressly forbidden to enter construction sites without permission. All construction sites are secured with barriers, construction fences, safety signs and/or access control systems," Wiener Linien told "Krone".
"These precautions are intended to prevent access by unauthorized persons and at the same time to draw attention to the dangers that exist on a construction site," the company explains further. Unauthorized access to a construction site is extremely dangerous. To avoid accidents and ensure everyone's safety, it is essential to "respect the barriers and warning signs". Any infringement will be reported to the police.
