Richard Lugner: The flashlights of his life

72 days counted. That's how short Richard Lugner's sixth marriage lasted. On June 1, the master builder said yes to his "little bee" alias Simone Reiländer (42) at Vienna City Hall at the age of 91. She had applied to him privately as a companion in 2021. Cake cutting, dance interludes, countless interviews at the big party afterwards - as always, everything took place in the spotlight, and therefore entirely to his taste. Only the planned honeymoon in Greece was no longer to take place, nor was the church blessing in St. Stephen's Cathedral, which was scheduled for October 11, Lugner's birthday.