Resignation! Sommer no longer plays for the “Nati”

Sommer made his debut in May 2012 as a 23-year-old under Ottmar Hitzfeld, and since 2014 the former Borussia Mönchengladbach and FC Bayern goalkeeper has played in three European Championships and two World Cups as number 1. He played his last international match in the European Championship quarter-final against England on July 6 in Düsseldorf, which Switzerland only lost on penalties.