On patrol
UN soldiers injured in explosion in Lebanon
Three soldiers from the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL have been slightly injured in an explosion in southern Lebanon. They had been on patrol near the Israeli border, it was reported on Sunday. Their vehicle was clearly marked.
The explosion was probably caused by an air strike near Yarine. The Lebanese state news agency had previously reported that "hostile Israeli warplanes" had attacked the village of Dhayra, around one kilometer away.
"All the soldiers in the patrol returned safely to their base. We are investigating the incident," UNIFIL announced. Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia and the Israeli army have repeatedly attacked each other. Since then, at least 582 people have been killed in Lebanon - most of them fighters, but also at least 128 civilians. On the Israeli side, 22 armed forces and 26 civilians were killed, according to army figures.
At least 19 dead in the Gaza Strip
Meanwhile, at least 19 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip by Israeli air strikes. These are said to include a mother and her six children, according to the Hamas health authority. The military claimed to have destroyed rocket launchers and killed 20 Palestinian fighters.
In total, around 40,000 people have been killed since the war began on October 7. 1,200 people died in the Hamas terror attack on southern Israel and a further 250 were taken to the Gaza Strip. 41 of them have already been officially declared dead, and most of the others are no longer believed to be alive.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
