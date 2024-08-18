UN soldiers injured in explosion in Lebanon

"All the soldiers in the patrol returned safely to their base. We are investigating the incident," UNIFIL announced. Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia and the Israeli army have repeatedly attacked each other. Since then, at least 582 people have been killed in Lebanon - most of them fighters, but also at least 128 civilians. On the Israeli side, 22 armed forces and 26 civilians were killed, according to army figures.