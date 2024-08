Concrete instead of grass at the airfield in Mauterndorf

Safety is to be increased

Safety concerns have been circulating for years because the airfield is operated on a grass runway. Now it is to be paved. Pilots will soon be able to take off and land on concrete or asphalt over a length of 800 meters. Chairman Robert Wieland: "The rolling resistance is much higher on grass." In combination with the altitude, this is often particularly challenging for pilots. Grass also slows you down when taking off, experts know. On smooth surfaces, gliders and light aircraft are faster in the air and thus save fuel.