40 days of “summer heat” in a row are a new record

The thermometer in Linz should read 19 degrees this morning, ending an unprecedented sequence of tropical nights. It had remained warmer than 20 degrees for 15 nights in a row. This broke the record from 2015, when it barely cooled down at night for 14 days. Incidentally, there was not a single tropical night in Linz from 1961 to 1990 and an average of three from 1991 to 2020. "The figures speak for themselves," says Steffen Dietz from the Ubimet weather service - we are feeling the effects of global warming first hand. "The previous record of 33 summer days in a row from 2018 was also far exceeded," says Dietz: Saturday saw the 40th summer day (at least 25 degrees) in a row in the state capital, and today is likely to be the 41st, albeit close. "There will be a brief interruption to the series on Monday", says Dietz - from Tuesday it's back to 30 degrees.