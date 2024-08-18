Sim-Campus Eisenerz
Scandalous hospital now goes under the hammer
After the botched reuse of the old Eisenerz LKH and dubious bankruptcy deals, the property is now being auctioned off. The asking price for the multi-storey building and around 29,000 square meters of land is 250,000 euros.
The Styrian state government has certainly not covered itself in glory with the subsequent use of Eisenerz LKH, which was closed in 2018. The Sim-Campus, a simulation hospital initiated by former Deputy Governor Michael Schickhofer (SPÖ), failed miserably.
When insolvency was imminent, it was sold to a private investor - the next stain on the stomach, as the state has still not seen any of the money (purchase price 650,000 euros) and the operating company has slipped into bankruptcy.
Court of Auditors harshly criticized
The Court of Auditors has also picked apart the questionable purchase process and left no good hair on the Sim-Campus case, which has long since mutated into a political mud fight. Most recently, there was a special state parliament in December. Since then, things have gone quiet again around the old hospital.
No bids at online auction yet
It is curious, however, that the property is now up for auction on the Aurena auction platform, after the entire inventory went under the hammer at the beginning of the year. Interested parties have until 12 September to bid - there are currently no bids for the building and around 29,000 square meters of land at a starting price of 250,000 euros.
"This auction is the culmination of a series of bankruptcies and mishaps that is unique in the history of the province," says FPÖ health spokesman Marco Triller.
