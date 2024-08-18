Frequency Festival
Where the campsite is the party zone
Pure vacation feeling: in addition to music stars, swimming on the Traisenstrand beach at the Frequency Festival in St. Pölten ensures the best party atmosphere. The "Krone" was there live for you!
Summer, sun, Frequency! Temperatures above 30 degrees make festival visitors in St. Pölten work up a sweat. All the more popular with the party people is a "jump" into the cool water. Equipped with original swimming aids and air mattresses, some even pitch their tents directly in the Traisen.
And without further ado, we move the festival to the campsite. With loud music, a great atmosphere and liquid "fuel" - preferably drunk from a funnel. The motto is to really step on the gas and party.
For some, the music acts become a minor matter: "I've been here since Monday, the atmosphere is unbeatable," says Tobias from Upper Austria. Like every year, he spends the entire day at the campsite. "I don't even know who's playing this year," says the 28-year-old, celebrating his very own festival.
"We've got a lot planned for today, after a dip in the Traisen we're off to the stages," say two girls from Vienna, looking forward to the evening as they cool off in the river. Another finds the necessary refreshment in a garbage can full of water and dry ice. Pure vacation feeling Friday afternoon on the "Traisenstrand". The sun is blazing, the atmosphere is boiling! From the tattoo stand to bungee jumping, entertainment is guaranteed.
