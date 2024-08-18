Where the campsite is the party zone

"We've got a lot planned for today, after a dip in the Traisen we're off to the stages," say two girls from Vienna, looking forward to the evening as they cool off in the river. Another finds the necessary refreshment in a garbage can full of water and dry ice. Pure vacation feeling Friday afternoon on the "Traisenstrand". The sun is blazing, the atmosphere is boiling! From the tattoo stand to bungee jumping, entertainment is guaranteed.