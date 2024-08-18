Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Frequency Festival

Where the campsite is the party zone

Nachrichten
18.08.2024 06:00

Pure vacation feeling: in addition to music stars, swimming on the Traisenstrand beach at the Frequency Festival in St. Pölten ensures the best party atmosphere. The "Krone" was there live for you!

comment0 Kommentare

Summer, sun, Frequency! Temperatures above 30 degrees make festival visitors in St. Pölten work up a sweat. All the more popular with the party people is a "jump" into the cool water. Equipped with original swimming aids and air mattresses, some even pitch their tents directly in the Traisen.

Pure party atmosphere: whether sweet love messages, chilling out together on the floating islands or the perfect festival styling. At Frequency in St. Pölten, the campsite becomes the main act. Away from the stages, there's plenty of partying going on - even the "Krone" was in the thick of it instead of just being there (Bild: Molnar Attila)
Pure party atmosphere: whether sweet love messages, chilling out together on the floating islands or the perfect festival styling. At Frequency in St. Pölten, the campsite becomes the main act. Away from the stages, there's plenty of partying going on - even the "Krone" was in the thick of it instead of just being there
(Bild: Molnar Attila)
(Bild: Molnar Attila)
(Bild: Molnar Attila)
(Bild: Molnar Attila)
(Bild: Molnar Attila)
(Bild: Molnar Attila)
(Bild: Molnar Attila)
(Bild: Molnar Attila)
(Bild: Molnar Attila)

And without further ado, we move the festival to the campsite. With loud music, a great atmosphere and liquid "fuel" - preferably drunk from a funnel. The motto is to really step on the gas and party.

For some, the music acts become a minor matter: "I've been here since Monday, the atmosphere is unbeatable," says Tobias from Upper Austria. Like every year, he spends the entire day at the campsite. "I don't even know who's playing this year," says the 28-year-old, celebrating his very own festival.

"We've got a lot planned for today, after a dip in the Traisen we're off to the stages," say two girls from Vienna, looking forward to the evening as they cool off in the river. Another finds the necessary refreshment in a garbage can full of water and dry ice. Pure vacation feeling Friday afternoon on the "Traisenstrand". The sun is blazing, the atmosphere is boiling! From the tattoo stand to bungee jumping, entertainment is guaranteed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf