Commuters search in vain for parking spaces at the station

"Fee was the only measure"

Talks with the responsible ministry and the regional authorities have so far been unsuccessful, reports Patrick Strobl, mayor of the district capital: "The only measure so far has been the introduction of a fee of four euros per day for a continuous standing time of 35 hours or more." Many car drivers would take advantage of this attractive offer during their vacation trip, park their vehicle at the park & ride lot and take the train to the airport. This blocks more commuter spaces.