Commuters search in vain for parking spaces at the station
It really isn't easy for commuters. More and more people are deciding to make the environmentally friendly switch to the train - and then they can't find a parking space at the station. Where the situation is particularly bad.
The fact that more and more people are choosing to travel to work by rail is to be welcomed. However, especially in rural areas, the only way to get to the station is usually by car.
Mayor as mouthpiece
In the district of Melk, this is apparently pushing the Park & Ride facilities to their limits: "The spaces in Melk and Pöchlarn are dramatically overcrowded, commuters can't find anywhere to park," mayors in the region are now sounding the alarm.
Our citizens should not suffer from the overloaded infrastructure. A quick and efficient solution is needed to relieve commuter traffic.
"Fee was the only measure"
Talks with the responsible ministry and the regional authorities have so far been unsuccessful, reports Patrick Strobl, mayor of the district capital: "The only measure so far has been the introduction of a fee of four euros per day for a continuous standing time of 35 hours or more." Many car drivers would take advantage of this attractive offer during their vacation trip, park their vehicle at the park & ride lot and take the train to the airport. This blocks more commuter spaces.
Expansion necessary
Nine mayors in the region have now joined forces and are calling for the park & ride facilities in Melk and Pöchlarn to be expanded quickly. "The situation requires immediate action", the heads of the towns and villages tell the responsible federal and state authorities, Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler and Transport Councillor Udo Landbauer.
