Freqency Festival 2024

Heat & thieves make the emergency services sweat

Nachrichten
17.08.2024 12:10

Slashed tents, numerous insect bites: Police officers and paramedics are increasingly challenged at the Frequency Festival in St. Pölten. Overall, however, the second day went off without any major incidents.

Not only hot rhythms, but also temperatures above the 30 degree mark heated up the festival visitors at the Frequency in St. Pölten. In addition to heat-related circulatory problems, insect bites were a particular problem for the party people. So far, the Red Cross has recorded 112 cases. The emergency services urge caution.

Frequency Festival in St. Pölten. (Bild: Andreas Graf)
Frequency Festival in St. Pölten.
(Bild: Andreas Graf)

Because allergic reactions can be dangerous: "Watch out for wasps when you're having drinks. A sting in the mouth area can have dramatic consequences", warns Martin Drachsler, head of the main base, against leaving food and drinks open.

Due to the heat, enough non-alcoholic drinks should be consumed and headgear should be worn.

Martin Drachsler, Rotes Kreuz

Day 2 of the festival also passed without any major incidents from the point of view of the emergency services: By Thursday afternoon, the paramedics had to attend to 746 people and 24 patients had to be admitted to hospital.

On Thursday, the police had to deal with several thefts and reports of assault. On Friday night, several tents were slashed open and valuables stolen.

Several cell phones were also stolen. According to city police commander Franz Bäuchler, a gang was probably at work here. The perpetrators apparently took advantage of the exuberant party atmosphere at the festival site.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
