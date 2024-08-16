Vorteilswelt
Win tickets

Cheer on the red-white-red volleyball ladies

Nachrichten
16.08.2024 14:00

The Austrian women's national volleyball team will face the strong Greek team in the European Championship qualifiers at the Multiversum Schwechat on August 25. Together with the Austrian Volleyball Association (ÖVV), the "Krone" is giving away exclusive tickets for the European Championship qualifier. 

CEV EuroVolley 2026 is the biggest volleyball event in Europe and once again promises excitement at the highest level. Every two years, the continent's best national teams compete for the coveted European Championship title. The European Championship 2026 will be held in several European countries and will attract thousands of fans to the arenas, while millions watch the spectacle on their screens. 

(Bild: ÖVV)
(Bild: ÖVV)
(Bild: ÖVV)
(Bild: ÖVV)
(Bild: ÖVV)
(Bild: ÖVV)

Head coach Roland Schwab's players have found ideal conditions at the VIVA Steinbrunn training base in recent weeks to get themselves in shape for the first half of the qualifiers. Tickets for the match on August 25 are still available HERE

Zitat Icon

We have to take the progress we've made into the qualifiers. Our big goal is to be able to plan for the European Championship in a year's time"

Headcoach Roland Schwab

Win VIP tickets
With the "Krone" you have the chance to be there live on August 25 at 20:20 in the Multiversum Schwechat when our volleyball ladies play against the selection from Greece. We are giving away 

  • 1x2 VIP tickets incl. a signed ball of the women's national team
  • 3x2 tickets for the match 

Simply fill out the form below and you will be entered into the draw. The closing date for entries is August 22, 09:00.

Folgen Sie uns auf