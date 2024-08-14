Salzburg firefighters: “Are well coordinated”

As reported, heavy thunderstorms unleashed on Tuesday and Wednesday nights: together, more than 1700 volunteers were active at a total of 319 locations. During the day, high temperatures are used for clearing up, as was the case on Wednesday: torrent barriers in particular have to be cleared in case a debris flow returns - it is known to remain thundery (see below). On the closed Wagrain federal road, state geologist Gerald Valentin checked the situation: "With such large amounts of rain this week, tens of thousands of tons of material have been set in motion and the road has been badly affected."