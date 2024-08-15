73 arrests and 500 kilos of drugs seized

Appeal to politicians to monitor messenger services

Investigations are continuing - but BK boss Andreas Holzer is once again vehemently calling for the possibility of monitoring messenger services to be created: they are "out of step with the times", as the cartels that the "AG" broke up also communicated in this way. According to their boss, the Austrian investigators are among the best at their craft. For technical possibilities, which would be necessary above all in the fight against organized crime, the ball is in the politicians' court.