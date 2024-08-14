ÖVP insists on messenger monitoring despite rebuff

With regard to messenger surveillance, Voglauer reiterated the Greens' concerns that fundamental rights and freedoms must be safeguarded. The Greens believe that the coalition partner is responsible for the fact that no progress has been made on the issue since the draft law was presented by the Ministry of the Interior months ago. There had been repeated discussions in which the Greens had expressed their unanswered questions, but nothing had happened, said Voglauer. The Greens reject a shortening of the review period in order to pass the law before the National Council elections. "Regardless of whether there is an election date, a six-week review period is simply necessary" in order to evaluate the proposals in a broad discussion with experts from all areas such as data protection, constitutional law and technical issues, "so that there is viable legislation at the end", said Voglauer. By bringing in experts, this could certainly succeed.