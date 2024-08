Sexual assaults: police arrest serial offenders

The young man had always followed the same pattern: He threatened the women - sometimes with a knife, sometimes with a glass bottle - and tried to coerce them into sexual intercourse. On Tuesday, he struck again in Feldkirch, this time trying to force intercourse with a beer bottle. However, the victim was able to break away and flee. In the course of an immediate manhunt involving several police patrols, the perpetrator, a 17-year-old youth, was finally arrested in the center of Feldkirch.