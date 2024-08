Huge lead! Kraft wins in Courchevel

"That was a cool start"

For Kraft, who impressed with jumps of 126.5 and 128 meters, it was his third victory in a summer competition. "Courchevel suits me. I always feel very comfortable here. I normally always find it quite difficult in the summer. I got off to a better start this year. I have a good feeling on the hill and I'm happy that I was able to show that right away in the competition. It was a cool start."