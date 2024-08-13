Cash injection in Tyrol
234 million euros for military infrastructure
Large parts of Tyrol's ageing military infrastructure are to undergo a general overhaul. 234 million euros are to be invested by 2034. Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) spoke of a "tangible sum", which will be used, among other things, to build a new military hospital. A permanent helicopter base in the west is "conceivable" for her from 2028.
"We are not an island of the blessed, we have to invest," Tanner stated at the press conference in Innsbruck on Tuesday. We need to prepare for the "consequences of climate change", cyber attacks and terrorist attacks. The National Defense Financing Act has created financial security for the next ten years. This means that investments will be made in 430 ongoing projects throughout Austria this year.
24 million euros flow into Pontlatz barracks
In Tyrol, some of the 32 properties are now being tackled. The real estate director of the Austrian Armed Forces, Johannes Sailer, spoke of 11.6 million euros flowing into self-sufficiency measures alone. The Pontlatz barracks in Landeck in the Tyrolean Oberland are to become self-sufficient for around 14 days by renewing the heat generation and distribution system. A new service building will also be constructed there. 24 million euros were earmarked for the site.
New military hospital in Innsbruck
The largest share will be taken up by the construction of the new military hospital in Innsbruck. According to Sailer, the "most modern medical center in Austria" is expected to be completed by 2028 at a projected cost of 75 million euros.
In addition, the Andreas Hofer barracks in Absam (Innsbruck-Land district) will be renovated and the Lizum/Walchen military training area will also undergo modernization. Despite the regular exercises of "friendly armies", such as the German Bundeswehr, the "further development" of the alpine training area in the Innsbruck-Land district is to be carried out without their financial involvement, said Tyrol's military commander Ingo Gstrein.
"Commitment" for helipad
Investments in the helicopter base in Vomp (Schwaz district) are also on the agenda. A year ago, Tyrolean Governor Anton Mattle and his Vorarlberg counterpart Markus Wallner (both ÖVP) called for the permanent stationing of two helicopters in the west following natural disasters. Mattle brought Vomp into play for this, Tanner wanted to look into it. Although the minister has now made a "commitment" to the landing site, she continued to say that she would be "on hand when requested by the authorities".
Only when the new fleet of Leonardo helicopters had been delivered would a permanent base be "conceivable from 2028", said Tanner.
Not only national defense, but also support for the civilian population in difficult situations, such as crises and disasters, depends on the operational capability of the armed forces.
Landeshauptmann Anton Mattle
"National defense criminally neglected"
Mattle, who was also present at the press conference, expressed his "gratitude" for the current deployment for 26 weeks a year, which is "a great concern of the Tyrolean and Vorarlberg population". "We have criminally neglected military national defense," he added and was glad that it was "being taken seriously again". It was probably also due to "time" that this had changed.
