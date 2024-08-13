234 million euros for military infrastructure

"Commitment" for helipad

Investments in the helicopter base in Vomp (Schwaz district) are also on the agenda. A year ago, Tyrolean Governor Anton Mattle and his Vorarlberg counterpart Markus Wallner (both ÖVP) called for the permanent stationing of two helicopters in the west following natural disasters. Mattle brought Vomp into play for this, Tanner wanted to look into it. Although the minister has now made a "commitment" to the landing site, she continued to say that she would be "on hand when requested by the authorities".