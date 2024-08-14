Win tickets
Automatically saved draft
Bad Waltersdorf in Styria will become the red-white-red tennis epicenter in September! First, Austria's best tennis players will be guests at the Davis Cup international match against Turkey on September 13/14 in the East Styrian thermal spa and volcano region, before the ATP 125 Challenger is scheduled at the Sportaktivpark. With the "Krone" you can watch the Davis Cup live.
Austria's men's national team achieved their goal of returning to World Group I in February 2024 with a 4-0 win in Ireland. There, ÖTV Sports Director and Davis Cup captain Jürgen Melzer's team will be competing in Bad Waltersdorf for a place in the qualifying round for the lucrative 2025 Davis Cup Finals.
They go into the match against Turkey as favorites. With Ergi Kirkin, the Turks have their top player at number 265, while Austria has a man in the top 60 in the world (no. 55) in local hero Sebastian Ofner, as well as Rodionov, Misolic and Co. who are better ranked than the strongest Turk.
Participate and win
Nevertheless, Red-White-Red need the best backing they could wish for. Together with our cooperation partner Sportaktivpark Bad Waltersdorf, we are giving away 40 tickets each for Friday (September 13, 2024) and Saturday (September 14, 2024) - so that nothing goes wrong and our tennis men can make up for the defeat of the Austrian soccer stars against Turkey at the EURO.
Simply complete the form below by the closing date on August 25 and you will be entered into the prize draw.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.