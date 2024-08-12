Bail fraud
More victims of the fake police officer wanted
A 39-year-old man recently scammed elderly men out of a lot of money by calling them about alleged accidents involving their children. The Czech, who was caught a few days ago, may have victimized other people. They should contact the Salzburg police. Other tips may also be important.
A Czech man (39) allegedly took deposits from elderly men in the city of Salzburg and in Braunau by posing as a fake police officer. He was arrested on Friday and taken to Salzburg prison. The Salzburg police are now calling on any victims who have not yet filed a complaint to contact the Salzburg State Criminal Police Office.
Witnesses who can provide information about the man's whereabouts or where he spent the night before his arrest can also contact the Salzburg Criminal Police Office. Any information should be reported to the number 059-133-50-3333. The police have drawn attention to a striking tattoo of a red rose on the back of the man's right hand.
The 39-year-old is accused of being the so-called "collector" in at least two cases of bail fraud. On July 23, he had "collected" jewelry and precious metals worth around 25,000 euros from an 80-year-old man in the city of Salzburg as alleged bail for his daughter, who was apparently threatened with imprisonment following an accident.
After extensive investigations by the Salzburg State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in cooperation with the Lower Austria LKA, the identity of the 39-year-old was established and a surveillance operation was launched. After the Czech had used the same trick to lure a five-figure sum of cash out of an 87-year-old pensioner from the Braunau district on August 7 and had already collected it, he was arrested during the return journey to Salzburg in cooperation with the LKA Upper Austria. All the cash was seized. The suspect is in custody.
