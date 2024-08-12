More victims of the fake police officer wanted

After extensive investigations by the Salzburg State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in cooperation with the Lower Austria LKA, the identity of the 39-year-old was established and a surveillance operation was launched. After the Czech had used the same trick to lure a five-figure sum of cash out of an 87-year-old pensioner from the Braunau district on August 7 and had already collected it, he was arrested during the return journey to Salzburg in cooperation with the LKA Upper Austria. All the cash was seized. The suspect is in custody.