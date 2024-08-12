Mourning for Lugner
Bahati in tears during talk: “Thankful for everything!”
If she could say anything else to Richard Lugner, it would be that she is grateful for everything, says reality TV star Bahati Venus, visibly moved. In the krone.tv talk, she relives her highlights with the building tycoon.
"When I turned on my cell phone today, it was already starting," says Bahati Venus at the beginning of the interview, still quite composed. Richard Lugner and Bahati Venus, who as Lugner's ex was also known by the animal name "Kolibri", have been together for eleven years. "The fact that it happened so quickly was also a shock and very surprising for me. He really was a stand-up guy."
"The opposite of aloof"
What she particularly liked about Richard was that he met people at eye level: "So there are also many people who work in Lugner City, who perhaps did rather simple jobs and who now have a great job, because he was simply very unbiased and believed in people who are committed." It didn't matter whether you had a degree or not. "That's something I really appreciated about him. He always saw the individual. He was the opposite of aloof."
When asked what else she would want to say to Richard Lugner if he heard her now, she bursts out: "I'm just grateful for everything he was like, what I was able to learn from him. That he had a fulfilling life and motivated us all to reach for the stars and also to give a f*** what other people think about someone."
You can see more topics of conversation, such as what Bahati Venus thinks about Cathy Lugner and what an opera ball might look like without him, in the interview above!
