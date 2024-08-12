Bahati in tears during talk: “Thankful for everything!”

"When I turned on my cell phone today, it was already starting," says Bahati Venus at the beginning of the interview, still quite composed. Richard Lugner and Bahati Venus, who as Lugner's ex was also known by the animal name "Kolibri", have been together for eleven years. "The fact that it happened so quickly was also a shock and very surprising for me. He really was a stand-up guy."

"The opposite of aloof"

What she particularly liked about Richard was that he met people at eye level: "So there are also many people who work in Lugner City, who perhaps did rather simple jobs and who now have a great job, because he was simply very unbiased and believed in people who are committed." It didn't matter whether you had a degree or not. "That's something I really appreciated about him. He always saw the individual. He was the opposite of aloof."