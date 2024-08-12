Dog escapes twice
Trial after finger fracture due to terrier attack
The Krems Regional Court heard a case concerning a dog attack. An American Stafford Terrier attacked a woman and her dog - her ring finger had to be operated on. The owner of the dog and his girlfriend now have to answer for negligent bodily harm. And got off lightly.
"I had a headache and was almost asleep," said the man. This was also the reason why his girlfriend went for a walk with his American Stafford Terrier "Dexter" and not him. The 49-year-old man already had a dog license, but his 49-year-old girlfriend did not. She only had a collar and no muzzle with her.
On her walk in Krems (Lower Austria), she came across a couple and their four-legged friend. "The dog sat next to her quite casually," recalls the 42-year-old woman. When the couple then tried to get out of the way so as not to get in the way of the 49-year-old Serbian woman, "Dexter" broke loose for the first time. The defendant fell to the ground, her dog barked and rushed to the bitch - injuring the little Münsterländer. Instead of helping, however, the Serbian woman yanked on the lead and fled with the terrier.
Injured woman and dog
A little later, however, the accused and the couple met again - and there was another attack: this time Dexter managed to free himself completely from his collar and stormed towards the dog again. The 64-year-old husband tried to stand in the dog's way. But without success: Dexter jumped towards the Münsterländer and broke the woman's left ring finger when she tried to free her four-legged friend. The defendant again failed to act.
In future, a collar will no longer be used, only a chest harness.
Besitzer von „Dexter“ will aus den Angriffen gelernt haben.
When asked whether she had seen that the woman was injured, she replied: "No, I didn't notice." The injury was not a minor one: "I have a plate with six screws in my finger," said the victim. "My dog has hematomas on his shoulder and neck," she added.
"Dexter" had just been on a diet
And how was the American Stafford Terrier able to break free, the judge asked. The first time she was distracted by a cyclist. On the second attack: "Dexter" was losing weight, which is why his collar was too loose; she had forgotten to tighten it. "In future, I will no longer use a collar, only a chest harness," said the dog owner, who is sitting next to his girlfriend in the dock - after all, he is responsible for his four-legged friend.
"I wish I could take it back," said the woman in tears. The 49-year-old was acquitted of the charge of negligent bodily harm. His partner receives 400 euros, 200 euros of which is conditional. In addition, the woman must obtain a dog driving license within the next year. The verdict is not legally binding.
