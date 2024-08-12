Trial after finger fracture due to terrier attack

On her walk in Krems (Lower Austria), she came across a couple and their four-legged friend. "The dog sat next to her quite casually," recalls the 42-year-old woman. When the couple then tried to get out of the way so as not to get in the way of the 49-year-old Serbian woman, "Dexter" broke loose for the first time. The defendant fell to the ground, her dog barked and rushed to the bitch - injuring the little Münsterländer. Instead of helping, however, the Serbian woman yanked on the lead and fled with the terrier.