Calls for a law banning political Islam

Would make it more difficult to recruit new followers

A law banning radical Islamism would make it much more difficult to recruit new followers on social media, says Hergovich. His party leader Andreas Babler wants to convene a round table with politicians and experts with the aim of preventing "extremist content on the internet". "We need laws here so that platforms can block hate preachers." The Ministry of the Interior counters that there are already extensive legal provisions in place to take action against religiously motivated extremist links.