Westliga returnee shoots St. Michael to the top

The course of the game reads just as confidently as the result: The visitors dominated the game right from the start and did not allow Bad Hofgastein to create any real scoring chances. "We made good use of our chances and defended consistently," said coach Payer, summing up his team's impeccable performance. "We were clearly superior and deserved to win". After two games, they are now leaders in the table - but the Pongau team is now at the other end. Relegated from the 1st Landesliga and now in last place in the table, there is a lot of work waiting for coach Thomas Schwarzenberger's team. Thomas Schaier