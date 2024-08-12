Vorteilswelt
2nd Landesliga South

Westliga returnee shoots St. Michael to the top

Nachrichten
12.08.2024 05:00

St. Michael remain fully on course after a clear 4:0 away win against relegated Bad Hofgastein. With his four goals, returnee Marcel Bernhofer shot his home club almost single-handedly to the top of the table in the 2nd Landesliga Süd.

The influence of top striker Marcel Bernhofer is already clear to see after just two games this season: he scored twice on his league debut last week against St. Veit, and now he went one better with his four-goal haul to dispatch Bad Hofgastein, who were relegated from the 1st Landesliga. 

Success with plenty of experience
In his more than five years in the Westliga with Wals-Grünau, the league's top scorer gained a huge amount of important experience, which he is now passing on to his new old team: "Marcel talks a lot in training. He gets fully involved and always makes himself visible to his colleagues. He is also focused on success with us - and you can tell," enthuses St. Michael coach Gerald Payer about the striker. 

We want to be right at the front and play for the championship title right to the end!

St. Michael-Coach Gerald Payer

Where there is light, there is also shadow
The course of the game reads just as confidently as the result: The visitors dominated the game right from the start and did not allow Bad Hofgastein to create any real scoring chances. "We made good use of our chances and defended consistently," said coach Payer, summing up his team's impeccable performance. "We were clearly superior and deserved to win". After two games, they are now leaders in the table - but the Pongau team is now at the other end. Relegated from the 1st Landesliga and now in last place in the table, there is a lot of work waiting for coach Thomas Schwarzenberger's team. Thomas Schaier

Bad Hofgastein looked very depressed after the game. They wanted to show a reaction, but nothing came of it.

St. Michael-Coach Gerald Payer

2nd Landesliga Süd: Bad Hofgastein - St. Michael 0:4 (0:1), St. Johann 1b - Neukirchen/Grv. 4:0 (1:0), Eben - Kaprun 2:2 (1:2), Maria Alm - Bruck 4:1 (2:0), Leogang - St. Martin/T. 2:1 (0:0), St. Veit - Stuhlfelden 1:3 (0:0). Thursday, August 15: Piesendorf - Unken.

krone Sport
