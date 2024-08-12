GAK after first point:
A “broad bench” gives hope
The 0-0 draw in Tyrol was no treat for soccer gourmets - but GAK scored for the first time in the top flight. Reds sporting director Didi Elsneg gave his usual objective analysis.
"It was positive that we got our first point and that we didn't concede anything at the back," said Didi Elsneg after the first away match in the top flight. "I wasn't so happy with the first half, it was a tough game with lots of mistakes and choppy passing. It was better after the break. We created more situations for ourselves. All in all, though, it was a fair draw."
The red sporting director is not mourning a missed opportunity: "It was a completely different game to the one against Salzburg. It was extremely hot this time, and the energy in the stadium was also different. The game was more balanced, it was against an opponent who, like us, wants to collect points every game."
What gives hope: "Our boys drew the right conclusions from the first half after the break and played differently." The substitutions made a difference: "Tio Cipot and Atsushi Zaizen in particular, but also Jacob Italiano, swung the pendulum in our favor. I think one positive step forward is that we can make more of an impact this year than before thanks to the quality of the additions from the bench."
Fixed: While Kevin-Prince Milla will be loaned out to the second division (Kapfenberg?, Voitsberg?), a loan departure of Zaizen is probably off the table. "If he continues to deliver such arguments, he'll stay!"
On Saturday, "intimate enemy" BW Linz comes to Graz: "Of course I hope we can get our first three-pointer. But I know that Blau-Weiß will be a challenging opponent with their intensive transition game."
But there could be reinforcements: "Daniel Maderner will return to team training on Monday. Markus Rusek is already training with us."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
